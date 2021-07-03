Drone Spotted in J&K's Samba District Home to Several Army Installations: Sources

A drone was allegedly spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba District at around 8:30 pm today, top sources told News18.

The area has multiple army installations.

There is a high alert in the Union Territory ever since two drones dropped explosives inside the IAF station in Jammu on June 27, injuring two airmen and causing damage on the roof of a building. The BSF had shot down a hexacopter drone carrying arms and ammunition in June last year in Jammu apart from thwarting many such flight reconnaissance bids majorly in the Punjab and Jammu areas along the India-Pakistan international border (IB).

Barely 12 hours later, another drone was allegedly spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad during a Bollywood event, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan asking it investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such “breach of security".

