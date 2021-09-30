CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Bhabanipur#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » India » Drone Spotted in No Flying Zone of Taj Mahal, Tourists Released After Warning
1-MIN READ

Drone Spotted in No Flying Zone of Taj Mahal, Tourists Released After Warning

The incident had taken place around 9 pm on Wednesday night and the tourists belonged to Hyderabad. (Image: Shutterstock)

The incident had taken place around 9 pm on Wednesday night and the tourists belonged to Hyderabad. (Image: Shutterstock)

The tourists were taken to the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station for interrogation and were released after a warning.

A drone was spotted in the no flying zone of the Taj Mahal here, police said on Thursday adding that it was flown by three tourists who were released after a warning. The incident had taken place around 9 pm on Wednesday night and the tourists belonged to Hyderabad, police added.

SP (City) Vikas Kumar said as they came to know about the incident, police interrogated the three tourists. They were taken to the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station for interrogation and were released after a warning, he said. The SP said when questioned, the tourists told them that they were unaware of the no flying zone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:September 30, 2021, 18:58 IST