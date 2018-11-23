Drones, Bomb Squads and Commandos To Keep Watch in Ayodhya for VHP's Ram Mandir Rally

: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya ahead of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dharm Sabha on Sunday as the city remains on edge ahead of the massive show of strength organized by the Hindutva outfit to gather support for the construction of Ram Mandir.While the order prohibits the assembly of more than four people in one place, the district administration is busy making tight security arrangements for the event, including CCTV cameras, drones and deployment of extra forces.“Extra force comprising 10 companies of Central Paramilitary Force and 68 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary has been deployed to keep a check on the law and order situation. Along with this, the local police force from adjoining districts has been called in,” ASP Ayodhya, Sanjay Kumar said.According to sources, a flood unit of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will also patrol the Saryu River, while ATS commandoes, along with Bomb-Dosposal Squad will be deployed in order to tackle an unwanted situation.The VHP’s Dharm Sabha, which is a grand rally for advocating the construction of Ram Temple, will be held at the city’s Bada Bhakt Mela ground. Around one lakh people are expected to attend the event.A meeting under the aegis of Divisonal Commissioner Manoj Mishra was held to review the security preparations for the event, as the situation continues to remain tense. “Keeping in mind the upcoming event, leaves of all the administrative and police officials have been cancelled for now,” Mishra said.Meanwhile, the administration has also declared fixed timings and a fixed route for darshan of the Ram Lala. “People will not be allowed with items like fire arms, inflammable substances, sticks, mobile, camera, etc and these orders will remain in place till January 17, 2019” said Additional District Magistrate PD Gupta.