Drones Deployed By Army After Chinese Platoon Increases Activity Along LAC In Uttarakhand

In the recent development to the ongoing Indo-China military standoff in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, it has come to notice that the Chinese army has increased its activities in the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand along the line of control.

This came to the fore after a platoon of people’s liberation army was seen operating in the area recently, ANI reported.

“Recently, a platoon (about 35 soldiers) from the PLA they were seen operating around the Barahoti area in Uttarakhand and surveyed the area around. The Chinese were seen doing some activity in this area after a significant breach, “the sources told ANI.

The sources, however, confirmed that the Indian side has also made adequate arrangements in the area. Many are inferring that the security establishment on the part of the Chinese may be a forerunner to any kind of activity in the area but India operational readiness is high throughout the core sector.

Boss Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Central Army Lt. Gen. Y Dimri has also visited the central sector boundary with China in recent times to review the situation and operational readiness there, they said.

Chinese activity at an airbase near the Barahoti area has also increased and a large number of drones have been deployed there, they said. India has placed additional troops in the central sector and many rear formations have advanced there, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force has also activated a few airbases there, including the Chinyalisaund Forward Landing Ground, where An-32s have been making frequent landings.

The Chinook Heavy-lift helicopters also operate in that area and can perform troop transfers between valleys, when required, ANI reported.

