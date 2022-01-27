Drones, Drugs & Arms, Courtesy Mix of Pak Terror Outfits & Gangsters, Will be Tough Test for Next Punjab Govt

No matter which party comes to power in Punjab, the main focus would be the booming nexus of Pakistan-based gangsters backed by ISI and terror outfits who are now under the radar of Indian intelligence as well as investigating agencies.

The Punjab Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central intelligence agencies are keeping an eye on their nexus in Punjab.

According to sources, in cases of drugs and weapon smuggling through drones, it has been found that these gangsters were using their network and close relatives to pump terror into Punjab. Local police have also witnessed an increase in seizures of such consignments during poll season.

Sources in Punjab Police told News18 that in maximum cases of drugs, weapons, arms and ammunition, consignments were sent by the gangsters facilitated by ISI and terror outfits.

Sources in NIA also said the agency is looking for a big nexus created by these Pakistan-based gangsters who are getting shelter from terror outfits.

“During the investigation of terror-related cases linked to Punjab, it has been found that these gangsters used their local network and sent drugs, arms etc through drones from across the border and here in India, it was picked up and further delivered to the last person by their close aides and relatives. They are running network from jail and using local criminals," sources in NIA said.

NIA is also probing the Ludhiana court blast case and sources claimed that the agency is looking into the role of local workers working on the orders of Pakistan-based gangsters. Just like proxy organisations in Kashmir, sources claimed that terror outfits like JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba etc are using these gangs as their frontal face to spread terror in Punjab.

Similarly, according to a senior IG level officer, in the past two years, various terror-related activities have been detected by local police close to the India-Pakistan border. Local criminals rope in locals to transport explosives, drugs, weapons etc from the border.

“Recently, in a case where Punjab Police recovered grenade launchers, RDX this year, it was found that Pakistan-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Rode of International Sikh Youth Federation was involved. Similarly, in another case of a grenade attack at an army camp in Pathankot, the same network was involved. These gangsters who fled from India are now becoming the frontal face of terror in Punjab backed by Pakistan ISI and other terror outfits," the official told News18.

Punjab Police this month claimed to solve grenade attacks, including the one at Pathankot Army camp.

DGP Punjab VK Bhawra said the complete terror consignment recovered by cops was sent from across the International Border by Rode. Accused arrested in Punjab said they wanted to attack defence establishments and religious places in Punjab.

According to sources, Border Security Force — which guards the Indo-Pak border — has also been briefed by intelligence agencies and has further enhanced patrolling at the borders, especially in the peak winter season.

“There have been multiple reports of such activities. We have dedicated anti-drone technology deployed at the borders. In the past one year, close to three dozen drone consignments have been recovered from various spots at the Indo-Pak border," a senior BSF official deployed at the Indo-Pak border told News18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.