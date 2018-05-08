Drones, Night Vision Tech to Keep a Check on Child Killer Dogs of UP's Sitapur

UP Police have roped in drones and night vision binoculars to keep a check on stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district after feral, stray dogs claimed 12 innocent lives in the district in the past few months.Since May 1, six children have died after being attacked by stray dogs in different parts of Sitapur. The terror of these untamed canines has led to a sharp drop in children's attendance in schools in Sitapur and adjoining areas.The Director General of UP Police, OP Singh has said, “We have formed multiple police teams and equipped them with drones, to cover larger areas, in a bid to trap the feral dogs. Night vision devices will also be used for patrolling during the night.”The DGP also said that a survey by police teams suggested that the canine menace existed mainly in around 20 villages that exist in a radius of 20 kilometres. Also, DGP OP Singh said that he and Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kulkarni had chalked out a plan to end the dog menace after consulting experts of the National Disaster Management Authority.As precautionary measures, extra police response vehicles have been deployed in the areas where dog menace is acute to intensify patrolling and avert any further casualties. Villagers have also been asked by the district administration to help in patrolling in the affected areas.According to official records, 12 children have been killed so far, including one death on Saturday when a nine-year-old boy was attacked and killed by hounds in Talgaon area when he went out to graze goats in a field.However, according to local residents, almost 18 children have been killed till now by around 100 dogs in the radius of 20 kilometres, ranging from Khairabad and Sitapur Kotwali.