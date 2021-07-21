Drones Spotted Near Jammu Air Force Station Yet Again, Alert Sounded

Less than a week after drones were spotted near the Jammu Air Force Station and along the LoC, similar activities were detected again near the Jammu airbase early on Wednesday morning.

Authorities sounded an alert and started massive checking at various security checkpoints in the area. According to sources, at around 0400-04005 hrs on Wednesday, a drone was spotted near the Jammu airbase in, a few hundred metres away from the Air Base, the Times of India reported. They said, “An information was received that during the wee hours of Wednesday an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs/suspected drones) were spotted at two different locations in Sector Satwari. At about 0400hrs a drone was spotted hovering over Civil Airport and the second time a similar object was again spotted hovering over Peer Baba area of Satwari near Jammu Air Base.”

Earlier on, July 15, a drone was spotted near Air Force Station in Jammu while another was spotted along Line of Control in Pallanwalla. The two incidents come in less than 24 hours when BSF troops forced returned a suspected drone along International Border (IB) in Arnia of Jammu to the Pakistan side.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Tuesday prohibited the flying of any authorised aerial drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) within 3km of naval installations in Mumbai. In a statement, the Navy said an area of 3 km from the perimeter of naval installations in Mumbai has been designated as a ‘no fly zone’ and it holds the rights to destroy any such UAVs.

The Navy said, An approval from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) should be obtained through its website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to the headquarters of Western Naval Command here, at least a week before the scheduled flying operations.The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law, the statement said.

All individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within the zone for any reason, the Navy said.Most of the restrictions were already in place but the defence establishments have been reiterating on these stringent norms after the drone attack that took place at the Indian Air Force’s technical airport in Jammu on June 27, the Navy said.

