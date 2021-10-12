Drones Used to Track Chain Snatcher, Shot Dead in Encounter in TN's Kanchipuram; One Still at Large

A 25-year-old robber who was hiding with a pistol has been shot dead on October 11 near the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu after a severe search operation involving hundreds of police personnel and drones has been carried. The police said the man and his accomplice were allegedly involved in a gold chain snatching from an elderly woman at gunpoint in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

On October 10, police received information that a gang from north India has robbed money and jewellery from an elderly woman at gunpoint near Irungattukottai in Sriperumbudur. When the woman’s family members and locals confronted them, one of them who carried a weapon ran into bushes. Following this, headed by the Range DIG Sathya Priya, the police immediately set up a team to catch the robbers. Meanwhile, the cops found that the robbers are lurking near Pennalur Lake in Sriperumbudur.

One of the three robbers was shot dead in self-defence while at a clash with cops at Irunkattukottai in Sriperumbudur, police claimed. The deceased has been identified as Murtasha from Jharkhand. While one of his accomplices, Akthar has been arrested and the police had launched a search to catch the other one who fled the spot.

The police also suspect that the gang had been involved in a robbery incident that happened on October 4 in the Oragadam area near Chennai in which a 43-year-old Tasmac staff was killed after he was attacked by the gang. And his colleague Ramu was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital with serious injuries.

The next day, on an x-ray report, a bullet was spotted inside Ramu’s body. Investigators compared the bullet taken from Ramu’s body through surgery and the bullet that chain-snatchers fired in the air to escape during the robbery on October 10 and found that both are matching.

“A senior official who was involved in the operation said that we have information that the deceased and his accomplice in custody brought the gun from north India", The Indian Express reported.

Amid the recent arrest of over 3,000 murder accused across the State as part of ‘Operation Disarm’ taken up by the DMK government, where over 1,000 illegally procured weapons were seized. This incident has caused a major stir in the state’s capital and surrounded areas.

