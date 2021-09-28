Drop in Drone Sightings at India-Pak Border Except in J&K; Increased Payload a Threat, Say Officials

India has recorded a dip in drone sightings along all border states except Jammu and Kashmir, data accessed by News18 revealed. As per the data submitted to the Union home ministry, 42 drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sightings were reported till September 10 along Punjab, J&K, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Seventy-nine such sightings were reported last year, taking the total since January 2020 to 121.

Punjab and Rajasthan saw a significant dip from 47 and 10 sightings last year to 15 and two, respectively, this year. Gujarat recorded one drone sighting this year, the same as 2020. Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, saw 10% rise in drone sighting instances.

Senior officials deployed at the India-Pakistan border said the threat doesn’t come from the number of sightings, but from the enhancement in drone size and technological advancements. An inter-coordination meeting between security and intelligence agencies was held three weeks ago to discuss the issue.

“Drones that were used in 2019 were able to carry less payload, but this year, we have seen and seized drones that have a higher payload," a senior government official told News18.

Sources also claimed that almost all drones seized or shot down by forces are Chinese-made. “It is visible that China is giving drones to Pakistan. Drones shot down by forces this year were Chinese-made, including those that were caught carrying weapons,” the official added.

According to data compiled by central agencies, drones from Pakistan dropped almost three dozen assault rifles, including AK-47s and M-16s, and ammunition using high payload Chinese drones from June to October last year.

Indian intelligence agencies have also raised an alert that terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba have received significant number of Chinese drones.

“Earlier, Pakistan used to send few kilograms of drugs through drones, but now drones are being used to drop heavy arms and ammunition. In few instances, troops noticed that drones vanished quickly before the troops could attempt to fire at them. These drones have high speed and can fly not only at a lower level but also at mid-level," an official said.

