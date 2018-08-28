Drop in Footfall, Hotels in Flood-hit Kerala Divert Staff to Relief Ops

Hotels in the flood-ravaged areas of Kerala have found a noble way to help those affected.Considering the low footfall in most areas due to the disaster, hotels are now tying up with the local authorities to involve their housekeeping staff in cleaning and relief process.Xandari Riverscapes in Alapuzzha, for example, has already sent out a team of 40-50 of its workers. An official with the Human Resources department at the premier property said that the team was involved in relief and cleaning activities in Chengannur. It plans to send more people on the ground.Similarly, Alleppey’s Punnamada Resort has also thrown its weight behind the relief and cleaning process. Sreena Nair, an HR Official at the backwaters resort, said that the hotel's staff was ready to get to work on the ground and is in discussion with the district authorities to join the relief process.The state is reeling under devastating floods, the worst since the 1924 deluge, which has left over 230 people dead and pushed over 1.5 million people into relief camps.According to a Care Rating report, Kochi and Ernakulum regions, which have been under the waters for almost two weeks, alone account for around 52 per cent of all tourism in the state.Kerala Tourism director P Balance Kiran had said that the industry had seen a 14% drop in footfall due to Nipah anyway and now with the floods, it only got worse."August and September were completely washed out as we saw huge cancellations due to the massive floods, which will impact business in the tourist state," he was reported as saying.However, he said, if things start picking up from October, there may still be growth."If things do not pick up in October, we are likely to witness a 4 to 5 per cent decline from last year," he warned.