Drop in J&K Terror Attacks From 2018 to 2021, Says Home Ministry in Parliament

The Union Home Ministry has said that the total number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced from 2018 to 2021. The ministry, while replying to a question in Parliament, said there has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

The government also said that to fight terrorism, it has streamlined intelligence gathering and has strengthened anti-terror agency NIA.

“Combating terrorism is a continuous process. The government has taken various steps in this regard, including strengthening of legal framework, streamlining of intelligence mechanism, setting up of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation and prosecution of terror related cases, having various hubs of National Security Guards (NSG), stepping up border and coastal security, modernization of police forces and capacity building of state police forces etc,” the MHA told Parliament.

Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country, the ministry said.

According to the data given by the ministry, in 2020, a total of 244 terror incidents took place, which came down to 229 in 2021. A total of 62 jawans were killed in 2020 and, in 2021, 42 jawans were killed by terrorists.

There has, however, been a jump in civilians killings in J&K. According to the data, in 2020, as many as 37 civilians were killed, but in 2021, 41 civilians were killed by terrorists.

The government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in J&K, the ministry said. “A robust security and intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment and high level of alertness maintained by the security forces,” the Home Ministry said.

While listing out other steps, the MHA said that the government has taken several steps for all round development of Jammu and Kashmir, including implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Package, establishment of IIT and IIM, two new AIIMS and fast-tracking of infrastructure projects.

“Besides, a new central scheme is being implemented for industrial development of J&K with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore which would provide employment to 4.5 lakhs persons. Furthermore, the government had constituted a delimitation commission, which has notified orders on March 14, 2022 and May 5, 2022 on delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MHA said.

Thereafter, the Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of Election Commission, the MHA said.

