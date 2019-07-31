English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Droughts Concerns Ease after Country Receives 42% More Rainfall than Average This Week, Says IMD
Overall, India has received 9% less rain than average in the first half of June-September monsoon season, data from the weather agency showed.
Representative Image
Loading...
Mumbai: The country's monsoon rains in the week ending on Wednesday were above average for the second time since the start of the season on June 1, helping farmers accelerate the planting of summer-sown crops and easing concerns of drought.
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55% of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.
India received 42% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 31, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Overall, India has received 9% less rain than average in the first half of June-September monsoon season.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Thor Did Not Kill Thanos, Hint at Assisted Suicide
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's PDA Pics from Miami Confirm They are Dating
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a Mess After Break-up, Calls It the Worst Time of Her Life
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
Photogallery
Loading...