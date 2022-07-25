Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in LIVE: India's Youngest & 1st Tribal Woman President to Take Oath Today; Ceremony to Have Traditional Touch

Live now
President Oath-taking LIVE Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on Monday. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. Read More
On June 21, when the PMO called Droupadi Murmu after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting decided on her as NDA’s candidate for presidential elections, they could not get through to her, perhaps because of connectivity issues in Rairangpur. The next call went to Bikas Chandra Mahanto, a local BJP functionary who had been Murmu’s personal secretary for some time. Recalling the evening, Mahanto says, “I had been her PA for some time, so my number was there with the higher ups. They called me and said ‘madam se baat karaiye, PM baat karna chahte hain‘.” READ MORE
#WATCH | Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu leaves from her residence, for Rajghat. Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MBDFKDD6QG
President-elect Droupadi Murmu may wear a traditional Santali saree when she takes the oath of office in Delhi on Monday. Her sister-in-law Sukri Tudu is travelling to Delhi with a special saree used by Santal women in Eastern India. Sukri along with her husband Tarinisen Tudu on Saturday left for the national capital to witness the oath taking ceremony to be held at the Parliament’s central hall. I am carrying a Santali traditional saree for `Didi’ (elder sister) and pray she will wear it during the oath taking. I am not sure what she will actually wear on the occasion. The Rashtrapati Bhawan will decide the dress of the new president, Sukri said.
As President-elect Droupadi Murmu gears up for her oath-taking ceremony today, the excitement is rife among her relatives and supporters ahead of the ceremony. The celebrations planned are a tip of the hat to her tribal roots and her village in Odisha has planned a community feast to celebrate the occasion. Her brother Taranisen Tudu said his wife Sakramani is carrying a Jhal saree, a traditional Santhali saree designed with motifs of birds, fishes, flowers, leaves and animals for the President-elect, Hindustan Times reported.
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted dinner for President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017 for a five-year term. Murmu will be sworn in as the next President on Monday. “President Shri Ram Nath Kovind hosted dinner for President-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s office tweeted.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on Monday at 10:15 am. Here is the complete schedule:
8.30 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.
9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by the President.
9:42 am: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) for Darbar Hall. A procession with the President and President-elect will be held there.
9.49 am: The President’s Bodyguard will present the National Salute at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt. President Kovind will take the salute.
9.50 am: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.
10.03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.
10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.
10.23 am: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Parliament.
10.33 am: Reading of the President’s address in English by the Vice-President.
10.37 am: The President will leave from Parliament.
10.42 am: The President will take the salute from PBG at the Parliament.
10.57 am: The President and ex-President will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will take the salute at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
10.59 am: The President and ex-President will be driven to North Court and taken to the Kaveri (Committee Room).
A hoarding put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu was found torn on Sunday in Vasai city in Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch a probe. On the complaint lodged by activists of BJP, a case was registered at the Manikpur police station at Vasai in the Palghar district under section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons, an official said. The hoarding with the picture of Murmu was found damaged, he said. Nobody is arrested so far. Agitated BJP workers pulled down the damaged hoarding on Sunday night and demanded strict action against the culprits.
Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India’s first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 — the day India became a Republic. In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967. Two presidents — Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed — could not complete their tenures as they died in harness.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country today. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to her. She will then deliver an address. Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
The President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the home ministry said. The President will then deliver an address.
Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession. Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.
On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.
She would become India’s first tribal President. Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th president.
Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
