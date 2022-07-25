Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in LIVE: India's Youngest & 1st Tribal Woman President to Take Oath Today; Ceremony to Have Traditional Touch

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post in the country on Monday at 10:15 am. Here is the complete schedule:

8.30 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.

9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by the President.

9:42 am: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) for Darbar Hall. A procession with the President and President-elect will be held there.

9.49 am: The President’s Bodyguard will present the National Salute at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt. President Kovind will take the salute.

9.50 am: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.

10.03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.