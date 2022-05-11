In Major Drug Bust, DRI Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 434 Crore at Delhi Airport, One Held

In one of the biggest recent seizures of the air cargo at the Delhi airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday conducted an operation and busted an international narcotics supply chain by seizing over 60 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 400 crores. Senior officials said follow-up raids also led to the arrest of one importer, who is being interrogated for further leads.

The seizure was made during an operation named “Black & White" initiated following an intelligence input about the delivery of a massive consignment suspected to be narcotics.

A senior official from the DRI told CNN-News18 that the suspicious cargo was an imported consignment which was declared as trolley bags. “Our teams zeroed in on the cargo. It was found it had originated from Entebbe in Uganda and had arrived at the Air Cargo Complex of the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi via Dubai," the officer said.

The officer further added that on checking the cargo it was found that the consignment had 330 trolley bags. “A detailed inspection found that heroin was ingeniously concealed inside the hollow metal tubes of 126 trolley bags. The remaining 204 trolley bags were used as cover cargo. It was a time-taking process. We managed to recover 55 kilograms of heroin from 126 bags," the officer said.

During the further investigation of the case, DRI said, they have arrested a man who was identified as an importer of the consignment. “At his instance, we conducted some follow-up operations in Punjab and Haryana. This further led to the recovery of another seven kilograms of heroin and Rs 50 lakh in cash. The value of the 62 kg seized heroin is estimated at Rs 434 crore," the officer added.

Officials said that the arrested man is being interrogated. “We have also zeroed in on some other suspects. All possible links of the arrested person are being looked into," the officer added.

