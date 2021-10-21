Drug Conspiracy Against Govt, Says AP CM Jagan; Chandrababu Naidu Seeks President's Rule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said certain political elements were trying to brand the youth of the state as drug addicts, referring to allegations that it had become home for ganja cultivation, even as the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded President’s rule. Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at Vijayawada, he said crime is taking new forms of late, with political parties trying to stall welfare activities, using swear words and becoming anti-social, according to an official release.

He said the parties are trying to create unrest in the state by destroying idols, burning chariots in temples and added that they are creating a rift among castes and religions. He flayed a section of the media, which is unable to digest the popularity of the government, for doling out lies and distortions.

He said they have gone to the extent of using vulgar words against the Chief Minister who is a constitutional head and questioned if it is correct to use such words. ”The Chief Minister said they are trying to brand the youth of Andhra Pradesh as drug addicts and it is the most serious crime. He said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Andhra Pradesh DGP, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner have clarified that Andhra Pradesh has no links with drug cases and yet some vested interests are publicizing only to conspire against the state government,” the release said quoting the CM.

Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise and protect women, children and the aged at all times. Speaking at the Telugu Desam Party’s office which was allegedly vanadalised by some ruling YSR Congress Party workers, Naidu said the law and order in the state completely has failed under the present government and the situation is ripe for imposing President’s rule.

”Telugu Desam Party was never in favour of imposition of Article 356. We never asked for the imposition of the President’s rule. But today there are a series of incidents. There were organised attacks (on TDP offices). That’s why we are asking to impose Article 356. As the law and order completely failed, we are asking for President’s rule,” Naidu said, beginning his 36-hour ”Deeksha” (sit in dharna). He blamed the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang for allegedly not taking Naidu’s phone calls when the party offices were being allegedly attacked on Tuesday.

He alleged that as per reports, ganja is being cultivated in 25,000 acres, valued at Rs 8,000 crore, in the state. Meanwhile, the state police on Wednesday night arrested TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram who made derogatory remarks about the government and the chief minister.

