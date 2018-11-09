Drug Dealer or Victim of Frame-Up: SC Accepts Punjab Mother's Appeal to Unravel Truth

Moved by a mother's quest for truth, the Supreme Court has ordered for a special investigation team (SIT) to ascertain if her son was actually a drug dealer or was framed in a false case after getting killed in a road accident caused by Punjab policemen.A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi asked the Director General of Police to set up the SIT for conducting a thorough probe to unravel the real facts.While the woman has maintained that her son was killed in 2016 due to reckless driving by the policemen, the Punjab police has claimed he died after his motorbike hit a carriage vehicle while trying to flee the police.The Punjab and Haryana High Court had in February this year dismissed the plea by Sukhwinder Kaur, mother of Vikram Singh, to investigate the case afresh.It underlined that Kaur has failed to furnish any plausible or convincing reason, which might have put a question mark over the credibility of the police officials involved in the investigation of the case or who had conduct inquiry into the matter.But the Supreme Court acceded to the request by the mother, who remained firm that her son had nothing to do with narcotics and that the policemen have framed him only to save their skin."We deem it appropriate to direct the Director General of the Police to constitute a special team consisting of Senior Superintendent of Police as nominated by him to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the death of the son of the petitioner, namely, Vikram Singh @ Happy," ordered the apex court bench.It added that the Senior Superintendent of Police shall be assisted by two inspectors of police with good experience in the investigation, nominated by the Director General of Police."The team so constituted shall file its report before this court before the next date of hearing," directed the bench, fixing the matter after 10 weeks.