1-min read

Enraged Over License Cancellation, Mohali Chemist Kills Drug Licensing Officer Before Shooting Self

Police said the man, Balwant Singh, entered the officer's room and shot two bullets in her chest. When he was cornered by people standing outside the FDA office, the man then shot himself.

Ramlal Kondal | News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Enraged Over License Cancellation, Mohali Chemist Kills Drug Licensing Officer Before Shooting Self
Neha Shoree (in picture), posted as the FDA’s zonal licensing authority, had reportedly cancelled the license of the assailant.
Chandigarh: A drug licensing officer of the Punjab government’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was shot dead by a man inside her office at Kharar in Mohali district on Friday. The assailant then shot himself outside the office and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Neha Shoree (36), who was posted as the FDA’s zonal licensing authority, had reportedly cancelled the drug license of the assailant, a pharmacy owner.

“The man, Balwant Singh, entered her room and shot two bullets in her chest. He tried to escape but was cornered by people standing outside the FDA office. The man then shot himself,” said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) HS Bhullar.

Singh, a resident of Morinda, was rushed to the civil hospital adjacent to the FDA office by police who reached there after being informed by locals, the SSP said.

Police said Singh, who earlier worked for someone in Morinda, had opened his chemist shop few years ago.

“The license for his shop was cancelled two-and-a-half years ago,” Bhullar said.

Reportedly, Singh had been visiting Shoree’s office regularly to renew his license. Police said Singh had recently bought a .32 bore pistol and got it registered in his name on March 11, 2019.

It is yet to be ascertained if Singh killed Shoree over the issue. “An investigation is underway,” said Bhullar.
