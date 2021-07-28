Drug Lords Anxious Over Assam's Crackdown, Fomenting Trouble At Mizoram Border: Official

There is a connection between the recent violence at a controversial border point between Assam and Mizoram and drug lords who have been at the receiving end due to a clampdown launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a top Assam government official said on Wednesday.

The official accused drug cartels allegedly present in Mizoram of fomenting tensions in the disputed area, where six Assam Police personnel died in an unprecedented turn to festering border hostilities between the two north-eastern neighbours on Monday.

“While it looks like a result of the culmination of centuries-old unresolved border problem induced by the colonial rule coupled with ethnic regionalism, the conflict actually stems from Assam Police’s recent ‘War on Drugs’ campaign," the official added.

Assam CM Sarma has launched a crackdown on drug cartels and also stopped transit of drugs to other states through Assam, this official said. Mizoram - which shares its boundary with Myanmar - has a presence of notorious drug lords, he added.

Assam’s crackdown has rattled the Burmese drug lords who have links with political parties in Mizoram, and the “firing incident is an offshoot" of their “growing anxiety", the highly placed official said.

A preferred route for narcotics smuggling cuts through a reserved forest bordering the Cachar (Assam)-Kolasib (Mizoram) outpost, where the violence erupted on Monday, he said. The drug mafia also encourages the illegal felling of trees and betel nut cultivation, even as Assam is committed to saving the ecology of the area, the official added.

On the day of the firing, 200 policemen and Cachar district officials visited the area after reports of suspicious movements, the official said. They were “inspecting the possible smuggling route of drugs and cattle", he said.

It was then that the team was met by “hostile crowds and miscreants, possibly backed by the drug cartel in the area", according to the official.

“In the violence that lasted for nearly six hours, six Assam Police jawans were killed and many other injured, as the group reportedly had to face a barrage of light machine gun (LMG) bullets fired by the Mizoram Police," the official said.

In a statement released hours after Monday’s incident, the Mizoram government, however, blamed the Assam Police for the situation.

The statement said the Assam Police team crossed a duty post manned by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), overran another duty post manned by Mizoram police personnel, and also damaged several vehicles.

Residents reached the site to enquire but were met with lathi charge, the statement said. It added “a volley of tear gas canisters and grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from the Assam side at around 4:50pm", prompting the Mizoram Police to fire back.

