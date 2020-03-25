Drug Manufacturers in Delhi Get Interim Nod to Make Ethanol-Based Hand Sanitisers

New Delhi: In view of the shortage of hand sanitiser in the market post the coronavirus outbreak, permission has been granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to produce such items based on ethanol up to June 30, authorities said on Wednesday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a tweet, shared a copy of a circular with regard to the decision taken by the Drug Control Department of the Kejriwal government, and also said, "No separate license is required for the same."

The decision to "grant conditional permission/approval to manufacture ethanol-based sanitiser/hand cleanser/hand rub to manufacturers of drugs, homeopathic medicine manufacturers/cosmetic manufacturers in Delhi for a period up to June 30 only shall be deemed cancelled/withdrawn automatically, unless otherwise extended," the order said.

