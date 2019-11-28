Drug Peddler Assaults Cop, Lets Loose His Dogs on Team That Raided His House

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a wanted drug peddler assaulted a police officer and let loose his dogs on him when a team raided his residence in Kolkata’s Tangra area.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when, acting on a tip-off, officers of the Narcotic Cell, Detective Department (DD) and Anti Rowdy Section (ARS) arrested a drug peddler identified as 31-year-old Joydev Das. About one kilogram of hashish was recovered from Das, a resident of Mathur Babu Lane in Tangra.

During interrogation, Das revealed that he had more drugs in his house. A team of policemen then rushed to his residence along with the dog squad and began the search operation. Joint commissioner of police, crime, Murlidhar Sharma said Das’s family members tried to burn the drugs in the bathroom to destroy evidence.

While the raid was going on, the drug peddler assaulted one of the officers of the dog squad and instructed his Rottweiler and Dobermann dogs to bite the cops, police said. The Rottweiler jumped on the cops and injured one of them who was identified as Amit Mondal. Immediately, the trained police dogs chased the Rottweiler and Dobermann away who were then locked in a room.

Sharma said, “We have started a separate case against Das’s wife and others family members for destruction of evidence, burning a portion of banned drugs and for letting their dogs bite our officers. This is a shocking incident as we never came across a dog attack before. The injured officer is doing fine.”

