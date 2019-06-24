Drug Peddler on Bail Detained for Masterminding Jailbreak in MP's Neemuch
Four prisoners on Sunday cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall, officials said.
Image for Representation.
Neemuch: A man accused of peddling drugs, who got bail a fortnight ago, was Monday picked up for allegedly being the mastermind of a jailbreak in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district in which four prisoners managed to flee, police said.
Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) on Sunday cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall, officials said.
"We have detained Vinod Dangi (27), a local drug peddler after getting clues that he masterminded the jailbreak," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sagar told PTI, adding that Dangi was imprisoned in Kanavati sub-jail for over three months on the charge of poppy husk peddling, and had got bail on June 11.
He said visitors' records showed that Dangi was coming to the sub-jail over the past couple of days.
The SP said cutters used in the jailbreak have been recovered and six jail staffers had been suspended. Jailer RP Vasunai, his deputy R Chouhan, head warder Balmukand Lawana and warders Brijendra Dhakad, Ishwarchand and Pankit Sharma have been suspended.
The SP said 10 police teams had fanned out to nab the escaped prisoners.
State Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Choudhary declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on each of the four.
Among those who escaped Sunday, Singh and Mongia, hailing from Udaipur and Chittor in Rajasthan, were earlier convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, while Lal, a resident of the state's Mandla district, was facing trial in a rape case.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah Holds Key to India's Chances: Clarke
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s