Drug Racket Of Rs 100 Crore Busted In Delhi By Punjab Police Team

A drug ring has been busted by a team of Punjab Police from a farmhouse in south Delhi. Four Afghan nationals were among those who have been arrested for running the drug cartel. The raid also proved costly to some in the Delhi Police. The city police have suspended five of its men, including Neb Sarai station in-charge, for not being aware of such a big racket being run in an area under their jurisdiction.

The consignment of drugs recovered by the which are estimated to cost crores. The heroin-making factory was being run in this farmhouse, as disclosed by Dinkar Gupta, DGP of Punjab Police, in his tweet. The investigation is currently looking to unearth more leads in the matter.

“Robust and relentless follow-up led to a major international drug bust worth 100 crores in the national capital. Proud of SSP Hoshiarpur Navjot Mahal, SP Mandeep, ASP Tushar Gupta, Inspector Shiv & SI Surjeet who led and coordinated the operation over many states,” read his tweet.

Lately, crimes in Delhi have been on a rise. A few days ago, a drug peddler was nabbed from South West Delhi, from whom around 30 grams of heroin had been recovered. Usha Rangnani, North-West District Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the narcotics squad of the district has been assigned the task to check and curb the widespread circulation of drugs in the area.

On June 17 around 5.30 pm, on the basis of a tip-off by an informer, a Delhi Police team busted a drug ring at Haiderpur Water Plant, Outer Ring Road. A man named Parminder Kumar, 39, was caught at the scene and his bike was confiscated.

