Drug Smugglers, Who Swallowed 145 Cocaine Capsules Weighing 1.7 Kg, Held At Delhi Airport

Customs officials arrested two foreign nationals at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 1.7kg cocaine worth Rs 10 crore into the country, authorities said on Thursday.According to a statement issued by the customs department, the arrested duo swallowed about 145 capsules of cocaine, which were extracted at a city-based hospital. Hospital authorities took four days to extricate the narcotics from the systems of the foreign nationals.Two male passengers — a Bolivian and a Kenyan — were intercepted by the customs officials on Friday after their arrival from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, customs officials said.Detailed examination of their baggage did not lead to the recovery of any incriminating goods. Based on reasonable belief that there was concealment of contraband inside their bodies, the passengers were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the statement issued by the customs said.In the hospital, 89 capsules weighing 890 gram, which tested cocaine positive, were removed from the body of the Bolivian national. Similarly, 56 capsules, containing 842 gram of cocaine, were removed from the Kenyan man’s body.In total, 1.7kg of cocaine was recovered from the duo. The foreigners have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the statement read. Officials said the value of the seized cocaine was around Rs 10 crore.