Drug Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized from Train in Kerala's Kannur

A total of Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA, a banned contraband in seven packets in a bag, was seized from a train in Kannur district on Saturday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said here that the bag, with 678 gm of MDMA, was found in the compartment of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express when it reached here.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RPF personnel and State Excise sleuths unearthed the substance.

It was suspected that the owner of the bag left it there and escaped after knowing that a search was being conducted. The substance was worth to the tune of about Rs two crore in the international drug market, the RPF said.

RPF inspector Binoy Antory said CCTV visuals of the passengers who boarded the train from Yesvantpur in Karnataka were collected and an investigation was begun.

Recently, a native of Kozhikode was nabbed with 600 gm of MDMA after coming to Kerala by the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi.

