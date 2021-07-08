In an incident that recently came to light, a minor girl was allegedly drugged and raped over a period of time, by three acquaintances in the Pattambi region of Palakkad district, Kerala. The family of the rape survivor, who is 18-year-old now, has filed a complaint of sexual harassment and rape against the three accused, out of which two alleged rapists - Abhilash and Noufal — have already been arrested by the police.

While Abhilash has been arrested on charges of rape, Noufal, who allegedly abused the girl when she was 16, is facing POSCO charges. Noufal, who is the father of the rape survivor’s friend, and the other accused, Mohammed, were reportedly the girl’s neighbours and helped her family during a rough financial patch. Both Noufal and Mohammed helped the girl’s family secure a rented accommodation and then befriended the minor. Subsequently, in 2019, when the minor was only 16-year-old, they allegedly forced her to take liquor, MDMA, Cocaine, Ganja and turned her into an addict. They allegedly also showed her explicit videos and compelled her to perform similar sexual acts. Later, they even threaten and blackmailed her by saying that they have recorded nude photos and videos of the survivor and her mother’s, and if she didn’t comply, they would release them. The sexual and psychological abuse took a toll on the young girl, and she was unable to continue her studies.

In 2021, the third accused, Abhilash, befriended the survivor and got into a relationship with her. He promised to marry her, and under the garb of that false promise, allegedly sexually abused the girl on multiple occasions. Abhilash along with the survivor and other accused have reportedly consumed narcotics substances on multiple occasions.

On 8th June, the police busted the gang along with the girl from a hotel room based on specific information. The family came to know about these happenings only after the police intervention. Later, the girl took treatment at the Psychiatry department of Palakkad medical college. A complaint in this regard was sent to the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, and Leader of Opposition. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the DGP for further investigation.

