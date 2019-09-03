Drugged, Strangled, Stuffed in Fridge: Domestic Help Killed Delhi Man, 91, Over Taunts
The domestic help told police that he had strangulated his employer Kishan Khosla and had planned to kidnap the elderly man a month ago.
file image of the victim khosla (twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 91-year-old Delhi resident, who was drugged and stuffed in a refrigerator and taken away from his house in south Delhi's posh Greater Kailash-1 area, police said.
Kishan Khosla, a retired government employee, and his domestic help, Kishan, were missing since Sunday morning, they said.
Several teams were formed to trace the duo and on Monday, the domestic help and four of his accomplices -- Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal -- were arrested, a senior officer said.
During interrogation, the domestic help revealed that he had strangulated his employer and had planned to kidnap the elderly man a month ago, police said, adding that Khosla’s body was found in a pit in Sangam Vihar.
Kishan also said that he was fed up with the taunts and abuses of his employer, sources said.
Khosla’s son, who lives nearby, found his mother, Saroj Khosla, 87, unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed the police.
Besides the refrigerator, jewellery and cash worth Rs 3 lakh were also missing from the residence, the officer said.
Saroj Khosla said their domestic help mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar, he said.
The tempo used to carry the refrigerator was recovered from outside Pradeep Sharma's house. The refrigerator has also been found, police said.
The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the fridge in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, they said.
The couple was living in a rented first floor flat of a building in Greater Kailash-I for the last few months. They have two sons one of whom lives in Australia while the other is a businessman who resides in a nearby area, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America's Ending Didn't Break MCU Rules
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet