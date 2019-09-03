Drugged, Strangled, Stuffed in Fridge: Domestic Help Killed Delhi Man, 91, Over Taunts

New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 91-year-old Delhi resident, who was drugged and stuffed in a refrigerator and taken away from his house in south Delhi's posh Greater Kailash-1 area, police said.

Kishan Khosla, a retired government employee, and his domestic help, Kishan, were missing since Sunday morning, they said.

Several teams were formed to trace the duo and on Monday, the domestic help and four of his accomplices -- Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal -- were arrested, a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the domestic help revealed that he had strangulated his employer and had planned to kidnap the elderly man a month ago, police said, adding that Khosla’s body was found in a pit in Sangam Vihar.

Kishan also said that he was fed up with the taunts and abuses of his employer, sources said.

Khosla’s son, who lives nearby, found his mother, Saroj Khosla, 87, unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed the police.

Besides the refrigerator, jewellery and cash worth Rs 3 lakh were also missing from the residence, the officer said.

Saroj Khosla said their domestic help mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar, he said.

The tempo used to carry the refrigerator was recovered from outside Pradeep Sharma's house. The refrigerator has also been found, police said.

The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the fridge in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, they said.

The couple was living in a rented first floor flat of a building in Greater Kailash-I for the last few months. They have two sons one of whom lives in Australia while the other is a businessman who resides in a nearby area, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.