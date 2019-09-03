Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Drugged, Strangled, Stuffed in Fridge: Domestic Help Killed Delhi Man, 91, Over Taunts

The domestic help told police that he had strangulated his employer Kishan Khosla and had planned to kidnap the elderly man a month ago.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Drugged, Strangled, Stuffed in Fridge: Domestic Help Killed Delhi Man, 91, Over Taunts
file image of the victim khosla (twitter/ANI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 91-year-old Delhi resident, who was drugged and stuffed in a refrigerator and taken away from his house in south Delhi's posh Greater Kailash-1 area, police said.

Kishan Khosla, a retired government employee, and his domestic help, Kishan, were missing since Sunday morning, they said.

Several teams were formed to trace the duo and on Monday, the domestic help and four of his accomplices -- Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal -- were arrested, a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the domestic help revealed that he had strangulated his employer and had planned to kidnap the elderly man a month ago, police said, adding that Khosla’s body was found in a pit in Sangam Vihar.

Kishan also said that he was fed up with the taunts and abuses of his employer, sources said.

Khosla’s son, who lives nearby, found his mother, Saroj Khosla, 87, unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed the police.

Besides the refrigerator, jewellery and cash worth Rs 3 lakh were also missing from the residence, the officer said.

Saroj Khosla said their domestic help mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar, he said.

The tempo used to carry the refrigerator was recovered from outside Pradeep Sharma's house. The refrigerator has also been found, police said.

The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the fridge in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, they said.

The couple was living in a rented first floor flat of a building in Greater Kailash-I for the last few months. They have two sons one of whom lives in Australia while the other is a businessman who resides in a nearby area, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram