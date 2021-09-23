Drugs Aren’t Sold Based on Religion, Says Pinayari Vijayan on Bishop’s ‘Narcotics Jihad’ Controversy

As controversy rages over Pala Archdiocese bishop’s statement on ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said statistics show no such practices in the state.

Speaking at a function in Kottayam district on September 9, Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat had alleged that Christians in Kerala were being subjected to “love and narcotics jihad”, leading to protests from various Muslim organisations to withdraw the remark.

Weighing in on the issue, CM Vijayan said the allegation that Christian women were being forcefully converted and lured into terrorist activities was not true. He added that drugs are not peddled based on religion and there is no proof that those selling drugs were from a particular community.

“Of the cases registered under Narcotics Act in Kerala in 2020, 49.8% of the accused are from the Hindu community, while 34.47% are from Muslim community, and 15.73% are from Christian community. We are not seeing any unnatural percentage among communities,” the CM said.

“Till 2019, around 100 Malayalees joined Islamic State (IS). Of them, 72 were working abroad and got influenced by the IS from there. Among them, 71 are from the Muslim community. Other 28 went from Kerala and only five were from other religions who converted to Islam and joined the IS,” he added.

He further said that the Hadiya case, which was at the centre of the ‘love jihad’ controversy in Kerala, the courts had ruled that the woman converted and married her husband Shafin Jahan out of her own will.

He said the bishop’s statement was unfortunate but turned down the opposition’s demand for an all-party meeting on the issue.

