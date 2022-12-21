Drugs Carrying Drone Shot by BSF Along Punjab Border Falls on Pak Side

A Pakistan drone that reportedly dropped drugs into India along the International Border in Punjab was intercepted by BSF troops following which it fell on the other side, a senior officer said Wednesday.

The drone was “downed" by Border Security Force (BSF) troops around 7:20 pm on Tuesday and it has been taken away by the Pakistan Rangers, he said.

The incident took place near the Daoke border post in Amritsar.

The drone was seen lying 20 metres inside the Pakistan territory opposite Indian border post Bharopal when the area was searched on Wednesday morning.

The troops later recovered a packet containing 4.3 kgs of suspected heroin behind the border fence in Bharopal village, a BSF spokesperson said.

Officials said it is suspected that the drug packet was dropped by the drone.

“It (drone) hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures (firing) were taken and later it fell on the other side while returning," he said.

In an another narcotic recovery case from along the same border but not related to drone dropping, the BSF recovered 25 kgs of suspected heroin from a farming field in Fazilka district on Wednesday around 2 am.

The troops got alerted after some activity was noticed on both sides of the India-Pakistan border fence near Gatti Ajaib Singh village of the district.

“BSF troops fired towards Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence. However, smugglers managed to run away taking advantage of the dense fog.

“A total of 25 packets suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 25 kg, a PVC pipe and a shawl were recovered," the spokesperson said.

