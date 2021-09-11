Drugs Don't Have Religion, Says Kerala CM on Catholic Bishop's 'Narcotics Jihad' Claim; Church Reacts Too

A day after Catholic bishop Joseph Kallarangatt reiterated his “love and narcotic jihad" claim, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the problem of drugs doesn’t affect a particular religion alone, but the society as a whole.

Addressing devotees during a church celebration at Kuravilangad in this district, Pala Bishop said as part of the “love jihad", non-Muslim girls, especially those belonging to the Christian community, were largely being converted after trapping them in love and being exploited and misused for destructive activities like terrorism.

CM Vijayan on Saturday said that “narcotics don’t have colour of religion, its colour is anti-social”.

“Pala Bishop is influential and a religious scholar. We’re hearing the term ‘narcotic jihad’ for the first time. The problem of narcotics doesn’t affect a particular religion alone, it affects society as a whole. We are worried about it. We’re strengthening legal action

Further, urging people in influential religious positions to “act cautiously”, he said, “Not clear what he (Pala Bishop) meant, not understanding what are the circumstances he spoke about. Those in responsible positions should be cautious not to make a religious division in society.”

Muslim outfits had protested the statement of Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, alleging that it was meant to create a communal divide in Kerala society.

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Pala diocese had issued a circular, warning families about “fraudsters” who allegedly trap girls and young women.

In the circular dated August 28, the Bishop addressed parish priests and said that these “fraudsters” call local body representatives disguising as former priests of the vicar. They then claim that they are living abroad and seek papers of girls studying there to get their feedback on certain topics.

In case of suspicion over voice modulation, the caller allegedly blames it on the “cold due to weather in the foreign country”.

The Bishop asked parish priests to make families aware of such callers. Sources close to the Pala diocese said that the Bishop has issued such a circular after some incidents were reported.

Meanwhile, the Church has officially reacted to the controversy thrown open by Pala Bishop’s statement. In an editorial, it said that people with “vested interests” are behind the controversy as the Bishop was “inviting attention to some grave issues facing the Christian community” and not targeting “any other religion”.

“He had given the message to be vigilant about Love Jihad. He also pointed out the widespread phenomenon of luring of youth using narcotics. He had made it clear that his statements were not directed against any other religion, but to highlight issues facing our sons and daughters. Then why are some people creating a controversy over it? He had given the message to be vigilant about Love Jihad. He also pointed out the widespread phenomenon of luring of youth using narcotics. He had made it clear that his statements were not directed against any other religion,” the editorial said.

“Some people are trying to make it appear that the Bishop tried to destroy communal harmony. These people are happy if everyone stays silent even if wrong things are happening around them. Those who truly wish for communal harmony are often bold enough to address these issues. Everyone has the responsibility to stay away from activities which spread poison in the society,” it added.

The Church further mentioned that it is the job of the police to find evidence of the Bishop’s claims. “It was former DGP Loknath Behera himself who admitted that Kerala has become a recruitment centre for terrorists and sleeper cells are rampant here. Didn’t the entire Kerala debate the fate of the four women from Kerala who are in Afghan jails? For those people asking for proof, what other evidence do you need about Love Jihad,” the Church asked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here