Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Drugs With Less Than 60% Shelf Life Allowed to be Imported on Condition Due to Covid-19 Crisis

According to rules, the import of such drugs may be permitted after taking an undertaking from the importers by the port officers of CDSCO that the drug will be utilised or consumed before the expiry date and no part of it will be available for sale and distribution after its expiry, a circular issued to all port offices of CDSCO said.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Drugs With Less Than 60% Shelf Life Allowed to be Imported on Condition Due to Covid-19 Crisis
Photo for representation. (AFP)

Keeping in mind the coronavirus situation, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has allowed import of drugs with less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that importers give an undertaking that the drug would be utilised or consumed before the expiry date.

According to rules, the import of such drugs may be permitted after taking an undertaking from the importers by the port officers of CDSCO that the drug will be utilised or consumed before the expiry date and no part of it will be available for sale and distribution after its expiry, a circular issued to all port offices of CDSCO said.

"In the light of the present situation due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the health ministry has instructed to take various steps in order to ensure availability of a sufficient quantity of drugs in the domestic retail market, besides ensuring that the product conform to be of the prescribed specification. One of the steps is issuing immediate approvals to applications for registration, manufacture and import of pharmaceuticals.

"Further, we have received a representation from the industry association that there are challenges in the clearance at port offices due to the Covid-19 outbreak and many products are losing their shelf life and getting below the threshold of 60 per cent," the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said in a circular.

Therefore, it has been requested to relax the requirement of minimum 60 per cent residual shelf life of all drugs, including vaccines and biological products, at the time of import for a period of three months until normal supply resumes, the circular added.

According to rule 31 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, "No drug shall be imported unless it complies with the standard of strength, quality and purity," provided that the licensing authority shall not allow the import of a drug with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life as on the date of import.

However, in exceptional cases, the licensing authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, allow the import of any drug with a lesser shelf life, but before its expiry.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres