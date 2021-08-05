Drugs Worth Over Rs 680 Cr Seized From UP Village On Indo-Nepal Border; 1 Held

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 4: In a joint raid by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police, prohibited drugs worth around Rs 686 crore were recovered from a warehouse in a village on the Indo-Nepal border in neighbouring Maharajganj district on Wednesday, officials said. Addressing a joint press conference, Maharajganj District Magistrate Ujjawal Kumar, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta and SSB commandant Manoj Kumar claimed that the warehouse at Jamui Kala village under Thoothibari Police Station belonged to one Ramesh Kumar Gupta (55) who was arrested.

The search is on for another accused identified as Govind Gupta. The prohibited drugs were stored in the warehouse built inside Gupta’s residence and were supposed to be sent to Nepal. Police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Copyright Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

Police seized 104 injections, 18,782 syrup bottles, 3,13,384 capsules, 1,24,897 tablets and 1,34,460 printed price labels from the warehouse. It is a huge success against illegal drugs trade in the district and the entire team has done a commendable job. During investigation it was found the gang used to send the drugs to Nepal. Police are investigating the case and strict action will be taken against culprits, Kumar said.

