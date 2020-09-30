Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh Addressed To Nigerian In B'luru Seized

Bengaluru: Continuing its crackdown on drug-smuggling, the Customs at the Kempegowda International Airport here detected 400 gm of Methaqualone worth Rs 20 lakh in a parcel on Wednesday. The consignment, concealed in a leather bag, was addressed to a Nigerian who was already arrested in a recent case involving 1.98 kg Ecstasy pills here.

Various security agencies have joined hands in the fight against drug-trafficking, peddling, and consumers. The crackdown started a month ago when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people, including a woman Anikha, for allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

Following this, the Bengaluru police too launched a drive and arrested at least 15 people, including film actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, and foreign drug- peddlers, realtor besides rave party organisers. Many of the accused are at large and among them was former minister late Jeevaraj Alva’s son Aditya Alva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor