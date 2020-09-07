INDIA

1-MIN READ

Drugs Worth Rs 90 Lakh Seized in Bengaluru, 11 Arrested

Image for representation

In a major crackdown on drug peddling in the city, 11 people have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 90 lakh, including MDMA, LSD and brown sugar seized from them, police said here on Monday.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said those arrested over the past few days used the dark web for the sale and purchase of synthetic narcotics, paying in bitcoins.

The seizure included 1,100 LSD strips, 980 MDMA (also known as Ecstasy) tablets, 450 grams of MDMA crystal, 25 grams of brown sugar, 500 ml weed oil and 48 Kg of cannabis. Those arrested include a BCA student, a college dropoutand delivery boys, he said.

