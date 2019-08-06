Drumming Up Global Support on Kashmir Resolution, Imran Khan Gets Assurance from Turkey & Malaysia

Islamabad/New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday assured Pakistan of country's support on issues related to Kashmir after Rajya Sabha approved a resolution abrogating Article 370 for J&K and a bill to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

"President Erdogan shared the concerns on the developing situation in Kashmir and assured of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard," Pakistan-based news organisation Express Tribune quoted the PM House as saying.

Sources told News18 that Khan had also got support of Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Mahathir bin Mohamad, who is "keeping a close eye on the situation in J&K". According to the statement, Mahathir expressed his views over a telephone call with his Pakistani counterpart.

Earlier on Monday, Khan dialled foreign leaders and termed India's move illegal and one that would destroy regional peace and security.

According to a report by news agency IANS, there was some deployment of riot police outside the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad as a precautionary measure. All members of the Indian High Commission were reported to be safe. Rallies were held across the four provinces — Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh — and in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir — with slogans of 'Kashmir banega Pakistan'.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said India's attempt to "change the status of Jammu and Kashmir is against the resolution of the UN Security Council and against the wishes of the people of Kashmir".

The Foreign Office, in an official statement, while condemning and rejecting India's announcement of abrogating Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said Islamabad will "exercise all possible options to counter it".

While India, with scrapping of Article 370, sought to highlight that Kashmir is like any other state of India, the Pakistan Foreign Office harped on Kashmir being an "internationally recognised disputed territory".

The Parliamentary Committee of Kashmir held a meeting on Kashmir at Parliament House, chaired by chairman Syed Fakhar Imam. All the opposition leaders spoke and condemned India's move on Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.