1-min read

Drums, Songs, Dance: Why This Wedding in Telangana to Please Rain Gods is Unusual

The ceremony held by people of Harijan Basti in Bowenpally at local Nalla Pochamma temple two days ago was no different from any other wedding as drum-beatings, songs and dance marked the occasion with the 'bride' and 'groom' elegantly dressed.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Drums, Songs, Dance: Why This Wedding in Telangana to Please Rain Gods is Unusual
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: Faced with a 'weak' monsoon, residents of a locality here have performed marriage of two donkeys praying the rain God to show mercy on them.

The ceremony held by people of Harijan Basti in Bowenpally at local Nalla Pochamma temple two days ago was no different from any other wedding as drum-beatings, songs and dance marked the occasion with the 'bride' and 'groom' elegantly dressed as per the Hindu marriage tradition.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the ongoing Southwest monsoon which normally covers Telangana in June second week has been 'weak' so far.

"We performed similar marriage four years ago and as a result of that we had abundant rains that year. There were no sufficient rains for the past two years and even grass is not there on the ground. We performed the marriage as per tradition, a resident said.

According to him, they believe donkeys marriage will bring rains as in "Dwapar Yug, Lord Krishnas father Vasudev touched donkeys feet to overcome troubles".

We believe that rains should arrive in the next one week, he added.

