Drunk Bihar Policeman Dances With Villagers on Holi; Arrested
Jha had been sent to Nihura police station on Friday for supervision of law and order. The sub-inspector, however, got drunk and joined other inebriated villagers who were gyrating to the loud music.
Photo for representation.
Patna: A police officer was arrested after he was allegedly found drunk in violation of the prohibition in Bihar and indulging in Holi revelry at a village ignoring his duty.
"Sub-inspector of police Madan Mohan Jha has been arrested and sent to jail custody. He has been charged with dereliction of duty and flouting the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol that has been in force in the state", Police said.
Jha had been sent to Nihura police station on Friday for supervision of law and order. The sub-inspector, however, got drunk and joined other inebriated villagers who were gyrating to the loud music.
A video clip of the sub-inspector's acts was captured by a local on his mobile phone and forwarded the same to a number of senior police officials via social media.
"As the news reached the police station, we summoned Jha who was arrested at the police station itself and sent to jail custody", they said.
"Investigations are on to find from where liquor found its way into the remote village in violation of prohibition", they said.
Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government two years ago.
