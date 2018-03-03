GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Drunk Bihar Policeman Dances With Villagers on Holi; Arrested

Jha had been sent to Nihura police station on Friday for supervision of law and order. The sub-inspector, however, got drunk and joined other inebriated villagers who were gyrating to the loud music.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Drunk Bihar Policeman Dances With Villagers on Holi; Arrested
Photo for representation.
Patna: A police officer was arrested after he was allegedly found drunk in violation of the prohibition in Bihar and indulging in Holi revelry at a village ignoring his duty.

"Sub-inspector of police Madan Mohan Jha has been arrested and sent to jail custody. He has been charged with dereliction of duty and flouting the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol that has been in force in the state", Police said.

Jha had been sent to Nihura police station on Friday for supervision of law and order. The sub-inspector, however, got drunk and joined other inebriated villagers who were gyrating to the loud music.

A video clip of the sub-inspector's acts was captured by a local on his mobile phone and forwarded the same to a number of senior police officials via social media.

"As the news reached the police station, we summoned Jha who was arrested at the police station itself and sent to jail custody", they said.

"Investigations are on to find from where liquor found its way into the remote village in violation of prohibition", they said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government two years ago.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES