English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drunk Delhi Student Rams Car Into Traffic Signal Pole, Two of Her Friends Killed
The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Monday when the woman driver lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines.
Representative image (Getty)
New Delhi: Two men were killed and three women injured when their car crashed into a traffic signal pole in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Monday when the driver lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya and Siddharth, both in their 20s. Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.
The driver was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).
Police said the woman driver was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father.
The friends were returning from a fest in Amity, Noida when the incident happened. They had come to Delhi University for a drive, they said.
After the car hit the pole it somersaulted twice before coming to a halt.
Dahiya was a student of Sri Venkateswara College while the three women were students of Amity University, Noida.
Siddharth was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan.
Also Watch
The incident occurred at around 2.45 am on Monday when the driver lost control over the vehicle and ended up hitting the central verge at T-Point, Hudson Lines, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Ritesh Dahiya and Siddharth, both in their 20s. Three women occupants of the car, including the driver, sustained injuries, police said.
The driver was under the influence of alcohol, said Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).
Police said the woman driver was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
She had a learner's license. The car belonged to Dahiya's father.
The friends were returning from a fest in Amity, Noida when the incident happened. They had come to Delhi University for a drive, they said.
After the car hit the pole it somersaulted twice before coming to a halt.
Dahiya was a student of Sri Venkateswara College while the three women were students of Amity University, Noida.
Siddharth was a student of Maharaja Surajmal Shiksha Sansthan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Juggernaut Rolls On Into Fourth Round at Indian Wells
- Pep Guardiola Plays Down Hopes of Clinching Title in Derby
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic