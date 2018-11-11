English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Drunk' Delhi Woman Rams SUV Into Another Car; Tween Goes Blind in an Eye, Mother Killed
The minor's eye was completely damaged in the accident and doctors transplanted her mother's cornea to replace the damaged one. The accident took place in Punjabi Bagh on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 38-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was seriously injured after their four-wheeler was hit by a speeding vehicle, which was allegedly driven by an inebriated woman, in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Poonam Sardana and her daughter as Chetanya (13). The minor's eye was completely damaged in the accident and doctors transplanted Poonam's cornea to replace the damaged one, they added. The accident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
On November 9, the police were informed about an accident on the Punjabi Bagh Flyover. On the spot, two damaged vehicles were found. Sudhir Sardana along with his family, including Poonam and Chetanya, were returning from Chhatarpur Mandir and driving towards their house in Adarsh Nagar when a vehicle bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number lost control, jumped over the road divider and rammed their car, police said.
It was found that the erring vehicle was being driven by one Shivani Malik (22). She was accompanied by three of her friends, who allegedly had alcoholic drinks at Connaught Place, and were driving towards Gurgaon, police added.
"It is suspected that Shivani was driving at a high speed. She lost control of the vehicle, and hit the divider before crossing over to the other lane and hitting Sardana's car from the rear end," police said.
Shivani's vehicle then upturned over another car being driven by one Tarun Bajaj, who escaped with minor injuries, they added. The injured were rushed to a hospital where Poonam Sardana (38) was declared brought dead while her 13-year-old daughter's eye was severely hurt. Poonam's cornea was used to give vision to her daughter, police said.
The accused, Shivani Malik, is a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She was allegedly inebriated and was on her way to Gurugram Club along with friends, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said. The accused woman works in a salon in Noida. She was arrested and a case was registered against her, officials said.
