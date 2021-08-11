Drunk Doctor Stabs Wife, Chops Off Her Hair With Knife In Pune; Arrested

In yet another distressing incident of domestic abuse, a husband forcefully chopped his wife’s hair with a knife in Maharashtra’s Pune, police said. The man also stabbed his wife in back after she asked for permission to visit her parents’ house in Nashik. The victim was planning to attend her sister’s wedding. The incident occurred on the night of August 8 in the Vishrantwadi area of Pune city. Both husband and wife are doctors. They are married for five years and has a four-year-old daughter. The family lives in Tirupati Residency at Munjoba Vasti in Pune’s Dhanori.

The accused, Dr Ravi Digambar Dhadwad, has been arrested after his wife Dr Pallavi Dhadwad lodged the complaint at Vishrantwadi police station.

In her complaint, Pallavi said that Ravi started beating her for dowry a few days after their marriage. On the night of August 8, Ravi came back home drunk from his workplace. Pallavi seeked his permission to go to Nashik for her sister’s wedding. This angered Ravi and he lost his temper. Ravi then took a knife and chopped off Pallavi’s hair and stabbed her in the back.

According to the police, Ravi had also injured himself in the ensuing fight. He went out to buy medicines. Meanwhile, Pallavi called the police control room for help. The police arrived at the incident immediately and rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

According to the wife’s complaint, a case has been registered against Ravi and he has been arrested.

According to police, the weapon (knife) used in the incident has been recovered from the crime scene. The police said that the accused will soon be presented in court.

