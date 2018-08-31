Drunk Driver Runs Over Four People Sleeping on Footpath in Jaipur

One person was killed and three others injured when a speeding SUV ran over them while they were asleep on a footpath outside Jaipur’s Gandhi Nagar Railway station. The driver was suspected to be in an inebriated condition at the time of incident.The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Bharat Bhushan Meena, a property dealer. He tried to flee the spot after the accident on Thursday night but was nabbed by the crowd and handed over to the police.He was arrested and taken to Sawai Maan Singh hospital for medical examination, the police said. “Prima facie it appears that the accused was under the influence of alcohol,” said Kavendra Singh Sagar, additional commissioner of police, Jaipur (East).The injured were rushed to Sawai Maan Singh hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. The four victims have been identified as Jagmohan Meena of Dausa, Sitaram Yadav from Madhya Pradesh, Shahid Khan of Bharatpur and Nanuram Bairwa from Budni district of Rajasthan.