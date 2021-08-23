Drunk Faridabad Man Tries To Burn Wife’s Face On Stove; She Is Critical

In a shocking incident, a man in his early thirties allegedly tried to kill his wife by forcing her face into a burning stove in Haryana’s Faridabad on Sunday. According to police, the victim has been identified as Kalpana and the accused as Pinku. The victim worked in a brick kiln in Faridabad along with her husband.

According to Faridabad Police, Pinku and Kalpana got into a verbal spat after she tried to stop her husband from consuming alcohol. The spat turned into a physical fight. “Pinku, under the influence of alcohol, tried to kill his wife by forcing her face into the burning hearthstone in their house,” a police officer said.

Kalapana was lucky to survive, as her neighbours on hearing her cries, rescued her. On seeing her burn injuries, they rushed her to a nearby hospital and informed her relatives.

Police said the victim’s brother and uncle shifted Kalapana to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better treatment. She is battling for life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The police have taken the victim’s statement and have registered a complaint against her husband. “Pinku is absconding. A team is conducting raids raiding at different locations to arrest him,” said a police officer.

According to the victim’s brother, Kalpana in her statement to the police said that Pinku had been regularly torturing her physically and mentally. “They got married around five years ago. I wish I had got her divorced the very first day my sister had complained that Pinku was physically torturing her,” added the victim’s brother.

In another development, Faridabad Police last week had arrested a man and his lover for killing his wife. Police said the accused had killed his wife on August 9 when she got to know about his affair.

