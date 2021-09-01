Drunk Father Beats Daughter, Mother Records Video, Gets Him Arrested

A shocking video in which a father is seen mercilessly beating his daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district has gone viral on social media, leading to his arrest on Tuesday.

The video was shot by the victim’s mother. The video clearly shows that Rajesh Shukla is abusing and beating his daughter mercilessly with slippers. The girl in the video is seen protesting and crying, while her father kept hitting her.

As per the information received, Aarti Shukla’s husband Rajesh Shukla often used to beat his daughter mercilessly. Arti stated that her husband used to come home drunk every day and beat their daughter.

Aarti alleged that Rajesh is a liquor addict and he even used to invite some of his friends at home and used to drink alcohol with them. Aarti further revealed that Rajesh was not only an alcoholic but he also used to pressurize their daughter to have a “wrong relationship" with his friends, who were Rajesh’s age.

And when the daughter protested and went against her father’s wish, he used to get drunk and beat her. When things going out of hand, Aarti finally lodged a complaint against her husband with the Vidhu police station of Kanpur.

The police said that the accused Rajesh has been arrested after Aarti’s complaint. After making the video, Aarti Shukla handed over the video of her husband beating her daughter to the local police after which the accused was arrested. Rajesh, police said, is accusing the mother and daughter of misconduct. Police say that the accused is in custody and the matter is being investigated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here