On Camera, Drunk Guard Drags, Molests Girls at PG in Delhi's Karol Bagh; DCW Asks Police to File FIR

In a shocking incident that has been caught on camera of a private hostel in New Delhi, a security guard is seen beating and molesting hostel girls.

The girls can be seen rushing to the corridor of the hostel, while the security guard, said to be in an inebriated state, is groping and dragging them. The CCTV footage of the entire incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Golds Villa PG located in the Karol Bagh area.

The police were called at the Karol Bagh PG for legal action. However, the complainant refused to give a statement. But the police have registered a suo motto in the matter on the basis of the CCTV footage.

The incident is reportedly from August 13 when the molestation happened. Following the incident, the victim vacated the PG the next day and the video of the incident was viral on August 16 (Tuesday)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sought action and has issued a notice to Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case. The DCW said they have taken a suo-moto cognizance after a video clip was posted on Twitter.

“A disturbing incident has been reported to the Commission. An FIR must be registered immediately and accused must be arrested. The brazenness of the act is unnerving and strongest action needs to be taken,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

After the incident, the hostel owner didn’t took any action even after getting the details about the incident.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also asked the police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. It also has also asked for details of registrations of the hostel from the police and also sought an action report by August 18.

