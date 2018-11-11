English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drunk Hyderabad Couple Ransack Police Station, Assault Cop on Being Arrested
The duo rammed their high-end vehicle into another car on Friday night and also allegedly abused the other car driver, police said. They were arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act for the assault and rash driving.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: A man and his woman friend have been arrested for allegedly ransacking a police station and assaulting a head constable, allegedly in an inebriated state, after being taken there in connection with an accident case, police said on Sunday.
The man, a filmmaker of a social networking site and the woman were found drunk and taken to the police station, where they allegedly ransacked the premises.
The woman allegedly slapped a constable when he tried to intervene.
Police said the duo were arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for the assault and rash driving.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
