Drunk J&K Policeman Fires in Air after Reporting Late to Duty and Threatens Senior, Arrested

The policeman was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he reported to his duty on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Drunk J&K Policeman Fires in Air after Reporting Late to Duty and Threatens Senior, Arrested
Representative image.

Jammu: A policeman was arrested for allegedly firing a couple of rounds in the air after being questioned by his senior for reporting late to duty at a railway station in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Constable Khushvinder Singh was part of an additional deployment form the armed police for protection of bridges and tunnels. He was deployed at a post at Sangarh Railway Station in the Manwal area of Udhampur, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Railways, Ranjit Singh Sambyal confirmed the arrest of the policeman and said he was reportedly in an inebriated condition when he reported to his duty on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He had gone to the market without informing his seniors and was late by almost two hours to his duty. He was questioned by the guard commander about his behaviour as he was found drunk," Sambyal said, adding he fired two rounds in the air and also threatened his senior.

Subsequently, the SSP said, Singh was arrested and an FIR registered against him at the local police station.

"Since he was not belonging to the Government Railway Police, the necessary action will be taken against him by his battalion," Sambyal said.

The officials said the concerned battalion has initiated departmental enquiry against him after it was informed about the incident.

