English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Drunk' Kashmiri Man Beaten Up for Raising 'Anti-India' Slogans at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Detained
The man was at Jantar Mantar where he was beaten up by public for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans, police said, adding that he was under the influence of alcohol.
Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans in the wake of Pulwama terror attack. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 28-year-old Kashmiri man was beaten up by public before being detained on Sunday allegedly for raising "anti-India" slogans during a protest against the Pulwama terror attack at Jantar Mantar here, police said.
The man had come from Kashmir on Saturday, they added. He was at Jantar Mantar where he was beaten up by public for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans, police said.
He has been detained and is being interrogated, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. The man was under the influence of alcohol, he said.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar on Sunday to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.
Students, corporate employees and members of social organisations gathered at the two venues demanding that Pakistan be given a "befitting reply" in the wake of the Pulwama attack.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The man had come from Kashmir on Saturday, they added. He was at Jantar Mantar where he was beaten up by public for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans, police said.
He has been detained and is being interrogated, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. The man was under the influence of alcohol, he said.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar on Sunday to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.
Students, corporate employees and members of social organisations gathered at the two venues demanding that Pakistan be given a "befitting reply" in the wake of the Pulwama attack.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia-Ranveer's Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar's Love Letter to Mumbai's Underbelly
- Rocking the Blues: German Town Breaks World Record for Largest Smurf Meeting
- Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory
- Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama Attack: It Should Not be Forgiven and Forgotten
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results