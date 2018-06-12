GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Rajasthan, Detained

The couple had a heated argument and got into a scuffle, the SHO said, adding that Durgalal inflicted fatal injuries on his wife's face and head during the attack. It is not yet known what led to the argument.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2018, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Rajasthan, Detained
Photo for representation.
Kota: Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday detained a man for allegedly killing his wife following a heated argument and a scuffle between the two.

Durgalal Meghwal, a resident of Nipaniya Ka Kheda village, attacked his wife, Santoshbai Meghwal (30), with a sword in an inebriated state late on Sunday night, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirawa police station, Rambharose Meena said.

The couple had a heated argument and got into a scuffle, the SHO said, adding that Durgalal inflicted fatal injuries on his wife's face and head during the attack.
It is not yet known what led to the argument.

A complaint was filed against Dugralal by his brother, Meena said.

During primary interrogation, Durgalal told police that his wife was killed 'accidentally' while he was trying to defend himself, Head Constable Shakti Singh said.
Singh added that Durgalal had said that his wife would have killed him had he not defended himself.

Santoshbai's body was handed over to her family members on Sunday after a post-mortem.

She is survived by three children.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You