Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Rajasthan, Detained

Police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Saturday detained a man for allegedly killing his wife following a heated argument and a scuffle between the two.Durgalal Meghwal, a resident of Nipaniya Ka Kheda village, attacked his wife, Santoshbai Meghwal (30), with a sword in an inebriated state late on Sunday night, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirawa police station, Rambharose Meena said.The couple had a heated argument and got into a scuffle, the SHO said, adding that Durgalal inflicted fatal injuries on his wife's face and head during the attack.It is not yet known what led to the argument.A complaint was filed against Dugralal by his brother, Meena said.During primary interrogation, Durgalal told police that his wife was killed 'accidentally' while he was trying to defend himself, Head Constable Shakti Singh said.Singh added that Durgalal had said that his wife would have killed him had he not defended himself.Santoshbai's body was handed over to her family members on Sunday after a post-mortem.She is survived by three children.