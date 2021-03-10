Drunk Man Attacks Wife, Axes Her Right Hand and Foot over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Bhopal

A 32-year-old man, in an inebriated state, axed his wife’s right hand and foot over suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city, Bhopal on Tuesday night. The police arrived at the spot and tackled him as he headed towards chopping her head.

The accused, Pritam Singh Sisodia, a resident of Hoshangabad, has been arrested and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him, India Today reported.

Upon hearing Sangeeta’s excruciating call for help, the neighbours reached the house to find her in a pool of blood. As the cops arrived, she was rushed to the hospital.

Mahinder Singh Chouhan, the SHO of Nishatpura, where the violent incident of crime took place, said, “The accused used to stay with his minor son at the Paras colony house. His wife, Sangeeta, works as a supervisor in a factory in Indore and used to come to Bhopal on off days. She was in Bhopal on Tuesday and at around 11.30 pm, the accused entered his house in a drunken state and chopped off her right hand and right foot with an axe.”

She has been critical since. “It cannot be said at this stage if her hand and foot can be reattached,” doctors at Hamidia hospitalwas quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, the police have reached out to the victim’s family members for the custody of her minor child, the report said.