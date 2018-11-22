'Drunk' Man Fights With IndiGo Crew, Forces Flight to Abort Takeoff at Delhi's IGI Airport

A drunk passenger on board an IndiGo flight allegedly fought with the crew and disrupted its take-off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night.Airport officials said the passenger got up from his seat when the plane was heading towards the runway and refused to follow the crew’s instruction. The airline had to call the Central Industrial Security Force, after which he was offloaded from the aircraft, Hindustan Times reported.The aircraft had to return to the terminal after it reached the taxiway and was minutes away from taking off to Hyderabad. The passenger was briefly detained and released.CISF officers told Hindustan Times that around 11.30pm, they had received a call stating that the passenger was creating ruckus on board the aircraft and the plane was returning to the bay.“We were told that IndiGo flight 6E-767, bound for Hyderabad, returned from taxiway with 175 passengers on-board. We rushed our men to the plane and the passenger was offloaded,” a senior officer told the newspaper.He added that another man, who was accompanying the passenger, voluntarily got off the aircraft and both of them were taken to the domestic airport police station by the IndiGo security staff for further legal action.DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia, however, said that IndiGo decided against filing a formal complaint and the two men were released after being detained for a short while.