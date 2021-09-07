Drunk Man Hits, Injures Several As He Drives Through Madhubani Market, Arrested 

A man, driving a car in a drunken state, hit and injured several people at a market in Madhubani of Bihar. The market where the incident took place comes under the Jainagar police station area. The market was fully crowded when a high-speed car lost its control hitting several people in the area. The car trampled many people before they could try to save themselves. Several people sustained injuries in the incident that caused chaos in the area. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

The drunk man was driving through the market while returning from Nepal. After several attempts, somehow people were able to stop the rushing car.

The Jainagar police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The man behind the wheel has been arrested. The Jainagar Station Officer said the name of the person driving the car is Amit Kumar Jha and he belongs to Darbhanga. The officer further said that the man was returning from Nepal when he hit several people at the market. As of now, he is being sent to judicial custody and the investigation in the matter is underway.

According to locals, the man was returning from the Inerwa market of Nepal after consuming alcohol. It is being said that the accused went to Nepal, along with his driver, but the latter was also drunk which made him drive the car. He was in an unconscious state when the incident happened, locals alleged.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here